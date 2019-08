Each week on Making a Difference, Mike White interviews leaders helping out in the community. This week Mike spoke to Larry Celzo from Synovous. Synovus Bank is regionally based in the southeast United States. With the strength of a national-size bank, each market operates as a community bank. Synovus is a full-service commercial and consumer bank with six branch locations in northeast Florida. To learn more visit https://www.synovus.com