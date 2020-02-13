“Making a Difference” with Chris Hayley from LegacyShield

Each week on “Making a Difference,” our host Larry Celzo, Commercial Banker with Synovus Bank, interviews people making a difference in their community. Today, Larry has the pleasure of talking with Chris Hayley from LegacyShield.

LegacyShield is a client-centric, B2B SaaS solution for the insurance industry. The LegacyShield platform provides various hubs enabling consumers, advisors, and carriers to connect, communicate, and transact business. As a fully configurable platform, LegacyShield allows insurance carriers to determine the desired client experience, services included, and functionality required.

