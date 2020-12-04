“Making a Difference” with Melanie Scott from Nurture the Next

Each week on “Making a Difference,” our host, Pam Vasilevskis, interviews people making a difference in their community. Today, Pam had the pleasure of talking with Melanie Scott from Nurture the Next.

Nurture the Next works to create a future for children and families filled with promise and prosperity. This is done in a variety of ways. They work with new families, living in vulnerable situations, to help educate, support and empower them to be the best parents they can be.

To learn more check out http://www.nurturethenext.org.