Each week on “Making a Difference,” our host, Pam Vasilevskis, interviews people making a difference in their community. Today, Pam had the pleasure of talking with Sammy Stuard from F&M Bank.

F&M Bank is a dynamic regional bank located in Middle Tennessee and is one of the top independent banks based on asset size, headquartered in Tennessee.

To learn more, visit https://www.myfmbank.com