“Making a Difference” with Scott Williams from Discovery Park of America

Each week on “Making a Difference,” our host, Mike White, interviews people making a difference in their community. Today, Mike had the pleasure of talking with Scott Williams from Discovery Park of America.

Discovery Park of America, a 100,000-square-foot museum and 50-acre heritage park, provides a one-of-a-kind, transformational experience first envisioned by Robert and Jenny Kirkland. The location was chosen as a way for them to give back to Union City, their small West Tennessee hometown.

To learn more, visit https://discoveryparkofamerica.com.