Each week on Making a Difference, our host Mike White talks to community leaders who are helping the community. Today, Mike talks to Toccara Burgess from Let’s Go Vegan, LLC.Let’s Go Vegan, LLC. offers Vegan Catering and Meal Preps, Green Smoothies, Workout Sessions, etc. Currently working on a campaign to end childhood obesity and teach parents and children how to prepare fun, healthy meals. To learn more, email [email protected].