Each week on “Making a Difference,” our host, Pam Vasilevskis, interviews people making a difference in their community. Today, Pam had the pleasure of talking with Tom Starling from Mental Health America of the MidSouth.

Similar to the Heart Association, Cancer Society, or Kidney Foundation, MHA provides free education, information, referrals, and support for everything mental health – including Alzheimer’s, suicide, screenings, student programs, and a help line.

To learn more, visit https://www.mhamidsouth.org.