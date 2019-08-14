Each week on Maximize Your Potential, we talk to people about being the best they can be. Today, Lucretia talks to Lesllie Jean-Bart from Terrell Hogan Yegelwel, P.A. Leslie Scott Jean-Bart is a Partner at Terrell Hogan Yegelwel, P.A. in Jacksonville, Florida. She began her legal career fighting for safe and affordable housing for the disadvantaged and representing individuals in civil rights and education cases. Since 2000, her practice has primarily focused on plaintiff personal injury law. Leslie earned her Juris Doctor from the University of Miami School of Law and a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Miami. She is a member of The Florida Bar and the State Bar of Georgia. To learn more, visit https://www.terrellhogan.com/attorneys/leslie-scott-jean-bart/