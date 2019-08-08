“Maximize Your Potential,” Mike Hollis from ProForm Kicking Academy

Each week on Maximize Your Potential, We talk to people who are leading the charge on helping people be all they can be. This week on Maximize Your Potential, Mike White and Lucretia Darius sit down with Mike Hollis from ProForm Kicking Academy. With the affiliation of Jacksonville Ice & Sportsplex, ProForm Kicking Academy offers one of the most detailed kicking, punting, and long/short snapping academies in the nation. With the ability to train within a private environment inside a 55,000 square foot sports facility, all athletes can train year around…despite the weather conditions! To learn more, visit proformkicking.com.