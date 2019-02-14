Business Name: NEAT Jax

First Name: Maureen

Last Name: Bush

Website: http://www.neatjax.com

Address: 2577 FORBES ST

City: JACKSONVILLE

State: FL

Zip: 32204

About Us : NEAT Jax is a full-service professional organizing service for anyone who needs an extra set of hands every once in awhile! Founded in Jacksonville, FL by local Maureen Porcelli Bush, NEAT Jax been transforming homes in the North Florida area since September 2016. From clearing the clutter in all areas of the home and converting offices into inspiring spaces to making parking inside your garage again a possibility; we just want to make your life a little neater!