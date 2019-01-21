Nightlife Picks – February

February 20 (and every Wednesday night)

Trivia Night Live at Hoptinger

http://hoptinger.com/riverside-events/



Phenomenal prizes are found in Hoptinger 5-points every Wednesday night with Jacksonville’s best trivia company, Trivia Night Live. Over $100 in prizes, PLUS beer flight bonuses. Over 50 taps and gastropub cuisine to the highest level. Join us at 8pm!

February 22

LIVE MUSIC every Friday night

Island Girl Cigar Bar in Gate Parkway

http://islandgirlcigarbar.com/gate-parkway/

Mystic Dino will be featured December 9th. Enjoy live music and drink specials every Friday Night from 8-midnight at Jacksonville’s premier cigar lounge.

December 23

DJ NickFresh every Saturday Night

Dos Gatos, downtown Adams St.

http://www.dosgatosjax.com

You’ve never heard craft dj-ing like NickFresh. He’ll mix across genres of your favorite music, from Katie Perry to AC/DC to Wham to Run DMC to Modest Mouse. You’ll be AMAZED every Saturday night at Florida’s premier craft cocktail lounge, Dos Gatos.

February 18 (and every Monday night)

Blackjack Mondays

The Wine Bar, 3rd Ave, Jax Beach

https://thewinebarjax.com

Every Monday night at The Wine Bar, enjoy a unique experience of playing real casino-style Blackjack … for FREE. Learn how to play and compete against the house to win wine or beer (no cash prizes).

February 20

T.S.O.L. (True Sounds of Liberty)

Surfer the Bar



http://surferthebar.com/

T.S.O.L. is not nuevo punk … they are ORIGINAL punk. In 1978 and the formative years of LA Punk along side such bands as The Dead Kennedys and The Damned, True Sounds of Liberty hollered the anthem of teen angst and adolescent freedom that remains relevant today. Come hear all original members.



February 27

Hip Hop v Reggaeton (featuring DJ Lil Yankee)

http://mythexperience.com

Myth has a fantastic ladies night for you with great drink specials all while enjoying downtown Jax night life. Enjoy the DJ stylings of Lil Yankee while dancing with your friends … and making new ones.