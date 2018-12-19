Nightlife Pics – January 2019

January 22nd
Every Tuesday night
Blackjack on the Rocks
http://aromascigars.com
Aroma’s and Blackjack on the Rocks join forces to teach the fun casino game of Blackjack on the Rocks while giving you an opportunity to win drinks, every Tuesday night from 8pm to 12pm.
January 25
Voodoo Visionary
Jack Rabbits
http://jaxlive.com
Voodoo Visionary provides a fresh sound of funk dance music they call “psychofunk”. The band sites their influences from Miles Davis to the Allman Brothers. Let them impress your ears at Jack Rabbits, on Friday night.
January 23
Open Mic Comedy Night
The Justice Pub
https://www.facebook.com/TheJusticePub/
Laugh with local budding comedians Wednesday, January 23rd at 8pm
December 19 (and every Wednesday night)
Trivia Night Live
https://wingitjax.com
Wing-It Jax now has Trivia Night Live at both locations, Mandarin and now North Jacksonville on Main Street. Wonderful wings and great service while enjoying the best trivia company in Jacksonville.