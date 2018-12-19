Nightlife Pics – January 2019



January 22nd

Every Tuesday night

Blackjack on the Rocks

http://aromascigars.com

Aroma’s and Blackjack on the Rocks join forces to teach the fun casino game of Blackjack on the Rocks while giving you an opportunity to win drinks, every Tuesday night from 8pm to 12pm.

January 25

Voodoo Visionary

Jack Rabbits

http://jaxlive.com

Voodoo Visionary provides a fresh sound of funk dance music they call “psychofunk”. The band sites their influences from Miles Davis to the Allman Brothers. Let them impress your ears at Jack Rabbits, on Friday night.



January 23

Open Mic Comedy Night

The Justice Pub

https://www.facebook.com/TheJusticePub/

Laugh with local budding comedians Wednesday, January 23rd at 8pm

December 19 (and every Wednesday night)

Trivia Night Live



https://wingitjax.com

Wing-It Jax now has Trivia Night Live at both locations, Mandarin and now North Jacksonville on Main Street. Wonderful wings and great service while enjoying the best trivia company in Jacksonville.