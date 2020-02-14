North Florida Land Trust 20th Anniversary Annual Meeting

North Florida Land Trust will be celebrating 20 years and 20,000 acres of land conserved at their 20th Anniversary Annual Meeting. To celebrate the milestone, NFLT is moving the event from its usual luncheon to a special evening event at the Cummer Museum of Arts & Gardens.

The event will begin at 5:30 p.m. with cocktails and bluegrass by Brett Bass and Melted Plectrum. The dinner and program will start at 6:30 p.m. The guest speaker is Andrew Bowman, president of the Land Trust Alliance, the lead organization and resource for land trusts across the nation. NFLT President Jim McCarthy will be highlighting the accomplishments over the past 20 years and the goals ahead for 2020. NFLT will also present the annual awards to major donors, volunteers and outgoing board members.

The 20th Anniversary Annual Meeting is open to everyone. Tickets are $100 each and can be purchased at http://www.nflt.org/annualmeeting/.