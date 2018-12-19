During this season’s City of St. Augustine Nights of Lights, Old Town Trolley guests and anyone can vote for their favorite holiday lighting displays in the Sixth Annual Light Up the Night! contest until Sunday, February 3. The voting campaign is part of the event’s 25-year milestone celebration in St. Augustine. Nights of Lights has been voted one of the Top 10 “Best Places to See Holiday Lights in the World” by National Geographic.

According to Dave Chatterton, Old Town Trolley Tours & Attractions of St. Augustine General Manager, previously only guests touring the lights on Old Town Trolleys during Nights of Lights could participate in choosing the top three lighting displays in the city for that year. Now, the campaign promotion includes everyone and businesses that are and are not directly on the tour route with magnificent lighting displays and effects. A website page includes photos of 30 holiday light displays for viewing and direct voting at http://www.trolleytours.com/holidaylightscontest.

Three local businesses will win cash and prizes for having the best holiday light displays in St. Augustine with first, second and third place trophy winners and more than $5,000 awarded in cash and media prizes.

“St. Augustine invites all holiday guests and local businesses to join together during the festivities along with thousands of visitors who will experience the wonderland of more than three million white twinkling lights,” said Chatterton. “We are thrilled to be experiencing one of our top seasons in trolley guests and their travels throughout downtown St. Augustine during Nights of Lights and during the entire year,” he said.

For more than 17 years, Old Town Trolley Tours brings transportation and entertainment to St. Augustine by taking visitors and residents throughout the historic city, offering 23 stops with more than 100 points of interest. For more information, visit http://www.trolleytours.com/st-augustine or call 904-829-3800.