Buzz TV – “On a Mission” with Bob McKenzie, McKenzieHR

Each week on On A Mission, our host Penny Kievet dives deep in to what’s going on around The Mission. Today, Penny spoke with Bob McKenzie of McKenzieHR.

McKenzieHR is a ull Service Human Resources Outsourcing to small to medium sized companies. Services include employment compliance, benefits administration, employee relations, training and development, performance management, compensation and incentive programs.

What makes your company unique?: Individualized and customized services to our clients. We know that each organization is unique so we tailor our services to fit their needs.

To learn more, please visit McKenzieHR.com.

Penny Kievet is no stranger to the non-profit world having spent her entire professional career as a teacher, principal, college professor, trainer and executive with the American Management Association and now the Executive Director at City Rescue Mission. Prior to her move to Florida Penny lived and worked in Heidelberg, GR, Kansas City, MO, West Des Moines, IA and New York, NY, Kievet has served on 26 for-profit and non-profit boards as director and Board Chair and has also held local, state and national offices in numerous professional organizations and currently serves on the board of Feeding Northeast Florida, Safe To Hope, Inc. and the Association of Gospel Rescue Missions national board. Some of her recent awards include: Girls Inc. Woman of Vision, The Jacksonville Business Journal’s Woman of Influence Award, 2000 Most Notable Women in the United States, Who’s Who VIP Professional, National President of Pi Kappa Delta, 100 Top Female Executives in the Southeast , National President Cross Examination Debate Association, Outstanding Women in the Mid-west, Who’s Who in Executives and Professionals and numerous sales achievement awards.