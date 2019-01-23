Buzz TV – “On a Mission” with Cynthia Montello, The Montello Agency

Each week on On a Mission, our host Penny Kievet dives deep into the non-profit community of Jacksonville. In this episode, Penny talks to Cynthia Montello from The Montello Agency.

The Montello Agency is one of the Southeast’s most respected advertising agencies. Since 1985, The Montello Agency has continuously been a noted breakthrough agency and leader in cutting edge marketing, advertising and public relations providing local and regional ad agency services. We combine creative vision, intuition, and experience to create innovative, yet successful, marketing campaigns. We also believe in blending our work with community-focused projects that help make our city a better place for those less fortunate. The Montello Agency has donated over 15,000 hours of design and marketing services to area non-profits.

Penny Kievet is no stranger to the non-profit world having spent her entire professional career as a teacher, principal, college professor, trainer and executive with the American Management Association and now the Executive Director at City Rescue Mission. Prior to her move to Florida Penny lived and worked in Heidelberg, GR, Kansas City, MO, West Des Moines, IA and New York, NY, Kievet has served on 26 for-profit and non-profit boards as director and Board Chair and has also held local, state and national offices in numerous professional organizations and currently serves on the board of Feeding Northeast Florida, Safe To Hope, Inc. and the Association of Gospel Rescue Missions national board. Some of her recent awards include: Girls Inc. Woman of Vision, The Jacksonville Business Journal Woman of Influence Award, 2000 Most Notable Women in the United States, Who’s Who VIP Professional, National President of Pi Kappa Delta, 100 Top Female Executives in the Southeast , National President Cross Examination Debate Association, Outstanding Women in the Mid-west, Who’s Who in Executives and Professionals and numerous sales achievement awards