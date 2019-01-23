Buzz TV – “On a Mission” with David Clark, DESC

Each week on On a Mission, our host Penny Kievet talks about what’s going on in the Non-profit community in Jacksonville. This week, Penny talks to David Clark from DESC – Downtown Ecumenical Services Council.

DESC was founded in 1981 when several downtown churches joined forces to help homeless people and working poor families. The organization seeks to proclaim the love of Jesus Christ by providing basic needs for those in emergency situations. The center is accessible on Ocean Street in the basement of the First Presbyterian Church and served more than 12,000 families with food, clothing and financial assistance last year.

Penny Kievet is no stranger to the non-profit world having spent her entire professional career as a teacher, principal, college professor, trainer and executive with the American Management Association and now the Executive Director at City Rescue Mission. Prior to her move to Florida Penny lived and worked in Heidelberg, GR, Kansas City, MO, West Des Moines, IA and New York, NY, Kievet has served on 26 for-profit and non-profit boards as director and Board Chair and has also held local, state and national offices in numerous professional organizations and currently serves on the board of Feeding Northeast Florida, Safe To Hope, Inc. and the Association of Gospel Rescue Missions national board. Some of her recent awards include: Girls Inc. Woman of Vision, The Jacksonville Business Journal Woman of Influence Award, 2000 Most Notable Women in the United States, Who’s Who VIP Professional, National President of Pi Kappa Delta, 100 Top Female Executives in the Southeast , National President Cross Examination Debate Association, Outstanding Women in the Mid-west, Who’s Who in Executives and Professionals and numerous sales achievement awards.