Buzz TV – “On a Mission” with David Stieglitz, Oasis Senior Advisors

Each week on On A Mission, our host Penny Kievet talks to leaders in our community from non-profit organizations. This week, Penny talks to David Stieglitz from Oasis Senior Advisors.

We are a FREE service helping seniors and their families find THE RIGHT assisted living or memory care community.

We have personally set foot in nearly EVERY licensed community in NE Florida. As such, we have a complete and unbiased database of information to share with our clients.

We meet in person to find out as much as possible: clinical, medical, financial, cultural and personality. We then match those needs with the 3 or 4 closest matches and take our clients to tour them.

We advise them on negotiations and deals as well as ancillary services such as movers, estate sales, legal documents, veterans benefits, etc.

To learn more, visit http://www.oasissenioradvisors.com/ne-florida