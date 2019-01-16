Buzz TV – “On a Mission” with Dean Kate Moorehead of St. John’s Cathedral

Each week on On a Mission, our host Penny Kieves takes us for a trip to see what’s going on down by the mission. Today Penny sat down with Kate Moorehead, Dean of St. John’s Cathedral.

St. John’s Cathedral is a vibrant church where we worship God, serve the poor and host art and music. We are working to redevelop the Cathedral District in the heart of downtown Jacksonville. We have birthed seven non-profit organizations over the decades-all of which work to improve the lives of children, the elderly and the life of this city. We offer hundreds of worship experiences each year with thousands attending in total. We now livestream our worship on the web. We also run a restaurant on Fridays where people who have been homeless or incarcerated can learn to be chefs and waiters. Our building is one of the oldest in Jacksonville. An architectural jewel, it is well over 100 years old and stands on the highest geographical point in the city. We have recently purchased a building across the street and moved our bookstore and some offices there. Come and visit the Cathedral Annex and Bookstore!

To learn more, visit https://www.jaxcathedral.org

Penny Kievet is no stranger to the non-profit world having spent her entire professional career as a teacher, principal, college professor, trainer and executive with the American Management Association and now the Executive Director at City Rescue Mission. Prior to her move to Florida Penny lived and worked in Heidelberg, GR, Kansas City, MO, West Des Moines, IA and New York, NY, Kievet has served on 26 for-profit and non-profit boards as director and Board Chair and has also held local, state and national offices in numerous professional organizations and currently serves on the board of Feeding Northeast Florida, Safe To Hope, Inc. and the Association of Gospel Rescue Missions national board. Some of her recent awards include: Girls Inc. Woman of Vision, The Jacksonville Business Journal’s Woman of Influence Award, 2000 Most Notable Women in the United States, Who’s Who VIP Professional, National President of Pi Kappa Delta, 100 Top Female Executives in the Southeast , National President Cross Examination Debate Association, Outstanding Women in the Mid-west, Who’s Who in Executives and Professionals and numerous sales achievement awards.