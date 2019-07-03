Buzz TV – “On a Mission” with Don Markland from Accountability Now, LLC

Each week on On a Mission, Penny Kievet talks to people who are on their own mission. This week, Penny talks to Don Markland from Accountability Now, LLC. Accountability Now is an Executive Coaching and business strategy consulting firm focusing on entrepreneurship, startups, and sales enhancement. Their core value is compounding digital marketing, technology, and executive leadership into startups companies to help them survive, drive, and thrive. To learn more, visit https://iwantabuzz.com/community/business-profile-accountability-now/.