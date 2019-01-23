Buzz TV – “On a Mission” with Liz Deal, The Wonder of Music

Each week on On a Mission, Penny Kievet talks to wonderful people doing wonderful things around Jacksonville. This week, Penny talked to Liz Deal from The Wonder of Music.

I teach piano in the Julington Creek area of St. Johns County, FL. In my lessons I teach the basics of music in fun, inspiring ways. In addition to our traditional time at the piano, lessons include creating at the keyboard and learning music theory and composition through child-friendly computer programs. My goal is for your child to love music because they are able to understand it, read it, play it, and share it with others. I feel strongly that music is a gift, and it needs to be shared with others. This is why I include community service in my curriculum. Each semester we present a recital for friends and family and enjoy an opportunity to play for others who are less fortunate.

To learn more, please visit lizdealmusic.com

Penny Kievet is no stranger to the non-profit world having spent her entire professional career as a teacher, principal, college professor, trainer and executive with the American Management Association and now the Executive Director at City Rescue Mission. Prior to her move to Florida Penny lived and worked in Heidelberg, GR, Kansas City, MO, West Des Moines, IA and New York, NY, Kievet has served on 26 for-profit and non-profit boards as director and Board Chair and has also held local, state and national offices in numerous professional organizations and currently serves on the board of Feeding Northeast Florida, Safe To Hope, Inc. and the Association of Gospel Rescue Missions national board. Some of her recent awards include: Girls Inc. Woman of Vision, The Jacksonville Business Journal Woman of Influence Award, 2000 Most Notable Women in the United States, Who’s Who VIP Professional, National President of Pi Kappa Delta, 100 Top Female Executives in the Southeast , National President Cross Examination Debate Association, Outstanding Women in the Mid-west, Who’s Who in Executives and Professionals and numerous sales achievement awards.