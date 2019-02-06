Buzz TV – “On a Mission” with Mark Landschoot, Family Promise

Each week on On a Mission, our host Penny Kievet talks to folks from all over the non-profit industry. This week, she talks o Mark Landschoot from Family Promise.

Family Promise of Jacksonville is a non-profit, interfaith hospitality network providing temporary assistance, hospitality and case management for families with children experiencing homelessness.

We recognize that poverty is a multifaceted problem that requires a multifaceted response. Our interfaith, nonsectarian network brings the faith community together to help our community’s families regain housing, independence and dignity in a time of need.

With an 85% success rate of homeless to home transition, Family Promise of Jacksonville is building better communities, one family at a time.

To learn more, please visit http://familypromisejax.org

