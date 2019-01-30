Buzz TV – “On a Mission” with Mary Kay O’Rourke, Habijax

Each week on On a Mission, our host Penny Kievet talks to people from non-profit organizations about helping the community. This week on the show, Penny talks to Mary Kay O’Rourke from HabitJax.

HabiJax is one of the largest non-profit affordable housing builders in Duval County and is considered to be one of the most successful Habitat for Humanity affiliates in the United States, having provided homeownership opportunities and other housing services to over 2,300 families. In addition, HabiJax is an advocate for affordable housing and fair housing policies and provides workshops and other training to help families improve their housing conditions. HabiJax is a multifaceted organization with many roles: builder, community developer, mortgage lender and affordable housing advocate.

To learn more, visit Habijax.org

