Each week on On A Mission, our host Penny Kievet talks to leaders in the community. This week, Penny talks to Richard Feacher with The Ritz Theatre & Museum. The Ritz Theatre and Museum was constructed in 1999 on the site of the 1929 Ritz Theater movie house in Jacksonville’s historic African American community of La Villa. During La Villa’s height of activity in the 1920s-1960s, it was known as the “Harlem of the South.” The mission of the Ritz Theatre and Museum is connecting communities to the past, present, and future contributions and stories of African American arts and culture in Jacksonville. The Ritz’s vision is to serve as the destination and resource for our community as “The Harlem of The South” by leveraging , educating, empowering, and inspiring current and future leaders. To learn more, visit http://www.ritzjacksonville.com