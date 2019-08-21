Each week on On A Mission, our host Penny Kievet talks to leaders in the community. This week, Penny talks to Lindsey Brock from Rumrell McLeod & Brock, PLLC. Lindsey Brock III is is a Martndale-Hubbell AV rated shareholder based in the firm’s Jacksonville office, where his focus is on maritime, logistics and transportation law. He is a native of Kentucky and his lived in Jacksonville since 1978. He has practiced law in Florida since 1993. Lindsey received his Bachelor of Arts degree in English from the University of Florida in 1987 where he also served as a section editor for one of the university’s newspapers and as the Director of Public Relations for the Student Government. He then went on to obtain his law degree cum laude from Thomas M. Cooley Law School in 1991. To learn more, visit https://www.rumrelllaw.com