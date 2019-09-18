Each week on “On a Mission” we talk to community leaders who are out to make a positive impact in the area. Today, Chase Gunnell talks to Melissa Nelson from United Way of St. Johns Country. United Way focuses on the building blocks that lead to a good quality of life – Education, Health and Financial Stability. United Way-SJC understands that we all gain when children are successful in school, when people are healthy and when families are financially stable. To learn more, visit http://www.unitedway-sjc.org

City Rescue Mission, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) corporation that provides food, clothing, shelter, emergency services and residential recovery programs to homeless men, women, and women with children. City Rescue Mission does not accept government funding. Financial support of the Mission comes from donations made generously by concerned individuals, churches, businesses, civic organizations, and foundations.