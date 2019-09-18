Each week on “On a Mission” we talk to community leaders who are out to make a positive impact in the area. Today, Chase Gunnell talks to Tammie McClafferty from Lifework Leadership. Lifework First Coast is a faith-based leadership development program for professionals in the First Coast. To learn more, visit https://lifeworkfirstcoast.com.

