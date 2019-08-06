BESTSELLING AUTHOR AMOR TOWLES TO VISIT JACKSONVILLE ON SEPTEMBER 17

Amor Towles, author of Rules of Civility and A Gentleman in Moscow, is coming to Jacksonville for a talk on Tuesday, September 17 at 7 PM.

Hosted by the San Marco Bookstore, the event will be held at the Southside Baptist Church in San Marco Square.

San Marco Books and More was chosen as one of three winners in the Penguin Random House national window display contest and the prize is a visit from the New York Times bestselling author.

In A Gentleman in Moscow, Towles tells the story of Count Alexander Rostov, an aristocrat who in 1922 is sentenced to house arrest in the Metropol, a grand hotel across the street from the Kremlin. An indomitable man of erudition and wit, Rostov has never worked a day in his life, and must now live in a tiny attic room while some of the most tumultuous decades in Russian history unfold outside the hotel’s doors. Brimming with humor and a glittering cast of characters, this singular novel casts a spell as it relates the count’s endeavor to gain a deeper understanding of what it means to be a man of purpose.

Published in 2016, A Gentleman in Moscow was on the New York Times bestseller list for over a year in hardcover and was named one of the best books of 2016 by the Chicago Tribune, the Washington Post, the Philadelphia Inquirer, the San Francisco Chronicle, and NPR.

Tickets are $10.00 and can be purchased through the San Marco Bookstore Facebook page.