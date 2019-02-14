Business Name: Plantology Cafe & Juice Bar
First Name: Ashley & Josh
Last Name: Griffin
Website: plantologycafe.com
Address: 1013 Atlantic Blvd
City: Atlantic Beach
State: FL
Zip: 32233
About Us : We at Plantology believe that every person is connected through energies that are created by what we put in our bodies; this is why we use organic local ingredients, stay humble to our environment, and aim to positively impact our community through a plant based lifestyle. We offer a full plat based menu, weekly and weekend specials, plus all organic juices and juice cleanses.