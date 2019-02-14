Business Name: Sharing Smiles – Team Meagan

First Name: Cari

Last Name: Rickman

Website: https://m.facebook.com/TeamMeagan96/

Address: 5424 Riverwood Rd N

City: St Augustine

State: FL

Zip: 32092

About Us : We are a nonprofit organization that makes handmade blankets and pillow cases for children with life threatening illnesses or a terminal diagnosis. We also send toys and other items in the packages. We have sent over 700 packages in the past 3 years to every state in the US and even some to other countries.

We also do bags of fun for the RMDH on Halloween, Christmas, Valentines Day and for summer. We have done over 1000 of these bags to kids in Minnesota and Florida.

We have provided to trips to children with terminal illnesses. One to Gulf Shores Alabama and one to Minnesota to spend a week with the Minnesota Vikings Cheerleaders and she was able to do a half time show with them.