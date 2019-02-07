SNOWDEN MCFALL WITH, DAWN GILMAN

25 year motivational speaker and author Snowden McFall (www.firedupnow.com) welcomes outstanding first coast women leaders to this uplifting and interesting

show, filled with practical advice and tips for women.

This week on the show, Snowden talks to Dawn Gilman from Changing Homelessness. Under Ms. Gilman’s leadership, Changing Homelessness has grown from a single employee into an agency employing more than 35 staff members. This growth has increased both capacity and funding to end homelessness in northeast Florida.

To learn more, please visit http://changinghomelessness.org