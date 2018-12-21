Something Rotten! | Thrasher Horne Center

JANUARY 6TH THRASHER-HORNE CENTER

“FRESH, IRREVERENT and HYSTERICAL!”

–AP

Orange Park, FL-The completely new musical Something Rotten!, originally directed and choreographed on Broadway by Tony Award-winner Casey Nicholaw (Mean Girls, The Book of Mormon, Aladdin), with music and lyrics by Grammy Award-winner and Tony Award nominee Wayne Kirkpatrick and Golden Globe Award and Tony Award nominee Karey Kirkpatrick and a book by Tony Award nominees Karey Kirkpatrick and best-selling author John O’Farrell, opens at Thrasher-Horne Center in Orange Park, FL on Sunday, January 6th, 2019 at 6 PM. Tickets are available now at THcenter.org or by calling (904) 276-6815. Prices range from $49 to $79.

Nominated for 10 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Something Rotten! is “a deliriously entertaining new musical comedy that brings down the house!” (New York Post).

The award-winning design team of Broadway veterans includes Scott Pask (scenic design), Gregg Barnes (costume design), Jeff Croiter (lighting design), Peter Hylenski (sound design), Josh Marquette (hair design), Phil Reno (music supervision), Glen Kelly (arrangements), Larry Hochman (orchestrations), Steve Bebout (associate director), Brian P. Kennedy (associate music supervision) and casting by Wojcik | Seay Casting.

This hilarious new musical comedy tells the story of brothers Nick and Nigel Bottom, two playwrights stuck in the shadow of that Renaissance rockstar Will Shakespeare. When a soothsayer foretells the next big thing in theatre involves singing, dancing and acting at the same time, the Bottom brothers set out to write the world’s very first MUSICAL! With the most singing, the most dancing and the most gut-busting laughs on Broadway, it’s something wonderful… something for everyone… It’s Something Rotten!, “the funniest musical comedy in at least 400 years” (Time Out New York)!

With its heart on its ruffled sleeve and sequins in its soul, Something Rotten! is an uproarious dose of pure Broadway fun and an irresistible ode to musicals — those dazzling creations that entertain us, inspire us, and remind us that everything’s better with an exclamation point!

Something Rotten! was originally produced on Broadway by Kevin McCollum, Broadway Global Ventures, CMC, Mastro/Goodman, Jerry & Ronald Frankel, Morris Berchard, Kyodo Tokyo Inc., Wendy Federman, Barbara Freitag, Lams Productions, Winkler/DeSimone, Timothy Laczynski, Dan Markley, Harris/Karmazin, JAM Theatricals, Robert Greenblatt, Jujamcyn Theaters.

http://www.RottenBroadway.com

Follow Something Rotten! on Twitter: @RottenBroadway, Facebook, and Instagram.

Something Rotten! is presented as part Thrasher-Horne Center’s 2018-2019 Broadway Orange Park season sponsored by Garber Automall. The Thrasher-Horne Center is a performing arts venue and conference center owned and operated by St. Johns River State College. It is located on the Orange Park campus at 283 College Drive in Orange Park, Florida.

