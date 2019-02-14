Business Name: St. John’s Cathedral

First Name: The Very Reverend Kate

Last Name: Moorehead

Website: http://www.jaxcathedral.org

Address: 256 E Church St

City: Jacksonville

State: FL

Zip: 32202

About Us : Since 1834, St. John’s Cathedral has stood on Billy Goat Hill, the highest geographical point in Jacksonville. When the population began moving out of the downtown area in the 1960s, this congregation felt strongly that God was calling us to stay here in the heart of the city. Since that time, the Cathedral has birthed all kinds of ministries, caring for the homeless, for children and the elderly, and working to promote the arts, education and healthcare.

We are now striving to create a vibrant neighborhood around Billy Goat Hill called Cathedral District-Jax—a place where diverse peoples of many income levels can live and grow together. We believe that by worshiping and serving God in the urban core, we can catch a glimpse of God’s love.

We believe that worship should be beautiful and sacred, a moment to hush the hurried-ness of our lives and experience the peace of God.

We invite everyone to our services – the times can be found on our website http://www.jaxcathedral.org at the very top of the home page. We hope you worship with us!