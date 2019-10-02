Summer Classics Home Raise Funds to Support Local Habitat for Humanity

JACKSONVILLE —During the month of October, Summer Classics Home, the manufacturer and retailer of Summer Classics luxury outdoor furnishings and Gabby high-style indoor furnishings at 1004 West Adams Street, Jacksonville, FL 32204, will donate a percentage of their sales to support Habitat for Humanity of Jacksonville.

“We are always looking for impactful organizations to give back to, and as a company, Summer Classics Home has always strived to give back to the communities that we serve,” says Vice President of Retail Marianne Minogue. “We are thrilled to partner with Habitat for Humanity in donating a percentage of sales for the month of October in our Jacksonville Summer Classics Home store to their organization.”

All proceeds will help Habitat Jacksonville in transforming communities through neighborhood revitalization, education, innovative affordable housing and community partnerships. Summer Classics home is pleased to support this valuable organization to make a difference in the lives of families across Jacksonville.

“Habitat Jacksonville is elated to have been selected for this benefit by Summer Classics Home. The donations from October sales will help Jacksonville families achieve the dream of affordable homeownership, and the stable, and self-reliant future that comes with it,” says Mary Kay O’Rourke, President and CEO.

More info: https://summerclassics.com/sc-stores/jacksonville/

###

About Habitat for Humanity

Habitat of Humanity of Jacksonville, also known as HabiJax, was founded in 1988 and has become the largest non-profit affordable homeownership provider in Duval County. HabiJax is considered to be one of the most successful Habitat for Humanity affiliates in the United States, having provided homeownership opportunities and other housing services to more than 2,300 families. In addition, HabiJax is an advocate for affordable housing and fair housing policies and provides workshops and other trainings to help families improves their housing conditions. For more information, to donate or volunteer, please visit http://www.habijax.org or follow us on Facebook at @HabiJaxFans.

About Summer Classics

Summer Classics is a member of the Gabriella White, LLC family of companies and is a premier innovator, manufacturer, and retailer of fine outdoor furniture in the U.S. since 1978. The family owned company has aimed to delight its customers by passionately designing patio furniture with the belief that timeless designs can and will be embraced for years. Life’s Best Moments. Furnished.™ summerclassics.com on Pinterest Houzz Facebook Instagram