Each week on Tech Talk, we talk to experts in the technology world. This week, we are at the 2019 Annual Tech Coast Conference. We are joined by Dr. Wendy Norfleet from Norfleet Integrated Solutions.

The Tech Coast Conference is a non-profit IT Conference that provides a forum for local businesses, IT decision makers, technology innovators from around the world and the skilled local talent pool to present, discuss and share advances, opportunities and solutions.