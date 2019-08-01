BUZZ TV – “Tech Talk” with AJ Alexander with ITG Technologies

Each week on Tech Talk, our host from Auditmacs, Jeff Hootselle talks to experts from the technology industry. This week, Jeff talks to AJ Alexander with ITG Technologies. ITG is a digital transformation company focused on deploying AI IoT software technologies and solutions to solve industrial equipment reliability issues and process control inefficiencies throughout an enterprise. ITG is offering out of the box data science automation AI platform that allows our partners to build their own IIoT (Industrial Internet of Things), Machine Learning, and Predictive Analytics applications, in 4 mouse clicks, without the need to write code or come from an academic background. To learn more, visit https://www.itgtec.com