Each week on “Tech Talk USA,” our host Jeff Hootselle sits down with experts in the information technology world. This week, Jeff spoke to Dennis Chow from SCIS Security.

SCIS is an MSSP focused on providing enterprise-grade solutions and professional services to the SMB market. Their specialties include SOC build-outs, Penetration Testing, Threat Hunting, and Cyber+Physical Surveillance Integration.

