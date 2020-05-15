“Tech Talk USA” with Dmitriy Sokolovskiy from Avid Technology

Each week on “Tech Talk USA,” our host Jeff Hootselle sits down with experts in the information technology world. This week, Jeff spoke to Dmitriy Sokolovskiy from Avid Technology.

Thirty years ago, Avid broke new ground by reimagining content creation. Avid’s revolutionary nonlinear editor was the first to digitize video content. It redefined the media industry and is still the gold standard. Avid is reshaping the entire media value chain with powerful technology for creating, managing, storing, distributing and monetizing film, television and music. Our tools and platforms empower more than a million users and thousands of media enterprises to tell powerful stories and build better businesses.

