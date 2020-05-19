“Tech Talk USA” with Greg Tsirulnik from Rubie’s Costumes

Each week on “Tech Talk USA,” our host Jeff Hootselle sits down with experts in the information technology world. This week, Jeff spoke to Greg Tsirulnik from Rubie’s Costumes.

Rubie’s Costume Company is the world’s largest designer, manufacturer, and distributor of Halloween costumes and accessories. A family-owned and operated business celebrating 68 years in business, Rubie’s offers a vast selection of products that extends well beyond Halloween helping people around the world celebrate holidays and special occasions from Easter to Mardi Gras, St. Patrick’s Day to Christmas, New Year’s Eve to bachelorette parties and everything in between. With costumes and accessories from the hottest licensed properties and our stellar in-house design team, Rubie’s offers something for everyone in the family… even your pets!

To learn more, please visit http://www.rubies.com.