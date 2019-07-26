“Tech Talk” with Johannes Ullrich from the Sans Tech Institute

Each week on Tech Talk, our host from Auditmacs, Jeff Hootselle talks to experts from the tech sector. Today, Jeff talks to Johannes Ullrich from the Sans Tech Institute. The SANS Technology Institute is a regionally accredited graduate school. It prepares the next generation of cyber security professionals for what they will face in the field. Their programs are distinguished by a world-class faculty, an emphasis on hands-on learning in SANS courses that are continually updated for real-world relevance. The SANS Technology Institute teaches cyber security and nobody does it better. To learn more, visit https://www.sans.edu.