“Tech Talk USA” with Wes Williams from the Mental Health Center of Denver

Each week on “Tech Talk USA,” our host Jeff Hootselle sits down with experts in the information technology world. This week, Jeff spoke to Wes Williams from the Mental Health Center of Denver.

The Mental Health Center of Denver is a private, not-for-profit health care organization serving the behavioral health needs of the City and County of Denver, Colorado and the surrounding metro area. They provide lifespan clinical services to over 20,000 people annually across 35 locations.

To learn more, please visit mhcd.org.