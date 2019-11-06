The Jacksonville Buzz with Brian Rolf from Pet Supplies Plus

Welcome to the Jacksonville BUZZ, the newest lifestyle and entertainment guide on eating, drinking, playing and living it up in the Bold City. Expert hosts Adrienne Houghton and our Buzz Correspondent, Steve Strum are a delight to watch, treating viewers to fascinating guests, laugh-till-you-cry moments and insider tips on enhancing every aspect of your life on the First Coast. Today, Steve talks to Brian Rolf from Pet Supplies Plus. Rolf owns to franchises of Pet Supplies plus, one in Atlantic Beach and the other in Orange Park. Pet Supplies Plus prides itself with its educated team members who really care about the pets. To learn more, visit https://www.petsuppliesplus.com