Buzz TV – “The Jacksonville Buzz” with Jean Watson from Sweet Repeats Consignment

Today Adrienne sat down with Jean Watson from Sweet Repeats Consignment. Sweet Repeats was the first upscale consignment shop in Jacksonville, opening in 1987 and have relocated twice in order to grow the business. Adrienne knew her closet contained many in-style items that still had tags on them that she knew she would never wear. As she put the word out to family and friends she found that there were lots of others that had great unworn or slightly worn clothes that they too were interested in consigning. She has built relationships over the years with the many consignors and customers that visit on a daily basis. It is so rewarding to have customers come back and tell us how many compliments they receive when they wear their Sweet Repeats purchases.