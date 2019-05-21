Buzz TV – “The Jacksonville Buzz” with Phlicia Keaton from FemQ

This week on the BUZZ, Adrienne and Geretha interview Philicia Keaton of FemQ. Phlicia Keaton is the Founder and CEO Evolve Coaching and Consulting, LLC. Dba FemQ. She is a certified professional speaker and life coach. Her focus is on total life transformation and wholeness living. At FemQ, we are creating a new movement in women’s empowerment, it’s human empowerment! We understand that there must be a vital shift in the collective consciousness in making fundamental change in the world. And that change starts with the individual. Understanding our individual roles and making a commitment to humanity is how we as a society will transform the world. What’s FemQ? FemQ is our direct connection to the Infinite Intelligence. It is the source: All That Is. FemQ is energy. Energy is life. Life is a movement. ACT is how we respond. At FemQ, our clients are able to discover their mission, passion and purpose in creating the life they were born to lead. Through our wholeness coaching program, the ACT Philosophy, our clients are empowered to awaken their minds, create their vision and transform the world. And we will serve them by being a guide, support and resource throughout their journey of transformation.

