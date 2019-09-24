The Jacksonville Buzz with Chris Oliver from RJ Young

Each week on The Jacksonville Buzz, our host Steve Strum talks to buzz worthy people about buzz worthy things. Today, Steve talks to Chris Oliver from RJ Young. Since its founding in 1955, RJ Young has made it their mission to partner with the best in the business to guarantee that their customers receive the best experience possible. With customer satisfaction as their mindset, RJ Young proactively searches for solutions to future challenges that their customers may face. To learn more, visit https://rjyoung.com.