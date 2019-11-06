The Jacksonville Buzz with Danny Monzon from DM Digital

Welcome to the Jacksonville BUZZ, the newest lifestyle and entertainment guide on eating, drinking, playing and living it up in the Bold City. Expert hosts Adrienne Houghton and our Buzz Correspondent, Steve Strum are a delight to watch, treating viewers to fascinating guests, laugh-till-you-cry moments and insider tips on enhancing every aspect of your life on the First Coast. Today, Steve talks to Danny Monzon from DM Digital. DM Digital was the first agency in Florida to be certified by the National Institute for Social Media. To learn more, visit Danny Monzon from DM Digital.