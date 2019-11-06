The Jacksonville Buzz with Erica Thomas from EMT Coaching

Welcome to the Jacksonville BUZZ, the newest lifestyle and entertainment guide on eating, drinking, playing and living it up in the Bold City. Expert hosts Adrienne Houghton and our Buzz Correspondent, Steve Strum are a delight to watch, treating viewers to fascinating guests, laugh-till-you-cry moments and insider tips on enhancing every aspect of your life on the First Coast. Today, Steve talks to Erica Thomas from EMT Coaching. EMT Coaching provides life & transition coaching services which are unrelated to counseling or psychological areas. To leane more, visit https://www.iamericathomas.com