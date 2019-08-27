The Jacksonville Buzz with Howard Wolpoff from Profit Master Business Solutions

Each week on The Jacksonville Buzz, Steve Strum talks to Buzz Worthy People about Buzz Worthy Things. This week, Steve talks to Howard Wolpoff from Profit Master Business Solutions.Howard Wolpoff is a marketing executive with over 25 years of experience helping hundreds of businesses create profitable solutions to drive sales, attract and maintain customers, and build a solid corporate brand. He has helped launch three businesses: Chelsea Piers Sports and Entertainment, the Brooklyn Cyclones minor league baseball team and GRIDIRONNOW.COM, the premier site for SEC football. To learn more, visit https://profitmasterbusinesssolutions.com