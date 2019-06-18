Ignite Success with Elizabeth DeWitt from the Florida Beverage Association

25 year motivational speaker and author Snowden McFall (www.firedupnow.com) welcomes outstanding first

coast women leaders to this uplifting and interesting show, filled with practical advice and tips for women. Today, Snowden talks to Elizabeth DeWitt from the Florida Beverage Association. Elizabeth DeWitt is the president of the Florida Beverage Association where she oversees public policy initiatives and works with local and state governments on issues impacting the Beverage Industry.

She previously worked as the manager of State Government Affairs for the world’s third largest petrochemical company, LyondellBasell, overseeing all legislative and regulatory strategy for the company’s portfolio in the United States. She ensured that business objectives were met through both direct advocacy and liaising with trade associations. In addition, she managed the Political Action Committee (PAC) and all grassroots activities for LyondellBasell. To learn more, visit https://flabev.org/about-us