The Jacksonville Buzz with Jenna Esposito from Lazy Girl Art Studio

Welcome to the Jacksonville BUZZ, the newest lifestyle and entertainment guide on eating, drinking, playing and living it up in the Bold City. Expert hosts Adrienne Houghton and our Buzz Correspondent, Steve Strum are a delight to watch, treating viewers to fascinating guests, laugh-till-you-cry moments and insider tips on enhancing every aspect of your life on the First Coast. Today, Adrienne talks to Jenna Esposito from Lazy Girl Art Studio. She creates costumes, nerdy clothing and shoes. Her daughters are also painters who contribute their talents to the business. To learn more, visit Etsy.com/shop/lazygirlartstudio.